زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

Apple to Adopt USB-C Standard for Future iPhone Releases

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
Apple to Adopt USB-C Standard for Future iPhone Releases

After years of resistance, Apple Inc. has finally capitulated to the USB-C standard and will use it for all future iPhone releases. The company has been using its proprietary Lightning port for device charging since 2012. While the Lightning port has been a unique selling point for Apple, it has also been a burden for consumers due to the high cost of replacement cables.

The decision to switch to USB-C comes after the European Union (EU) signed a common charger mandate in October 2022. According to the mandate, all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU must have a USB Type-C charging port. Laptops will follow suit in 2026. The directive was put in place to reduce unnecessary charger purchases and standardize charging across devices.

Apple has been strongly opposed to the common charger mandate, arguing that it stifles innovation. However, the company has since conceded that it has no choice but to comply. In fact, Apple already incorporated USB-C in its iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Now, the company will extend this standardization to the iPhone space.

The move to USB-C will bring convenience to consumers, as they will no longer need to carry multiple charging cables for different devices. Additionally, it will likely reduce the cost of replacement cables, as USB-C cables are more readily available and generally less expensive than Lightning cables.

Apple’s decision to adopt the USB-C standard for future iPhone releases will be officially unveiled on September 12 with the launch of the iPhone 15. This marks the end of an era for Apple and the beginning of a more universal charging experience for consumers.

منابع:
-بی بی سی
– European Union official website

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

رسانه

آیفون 15 و اپل واچ جدید توسط اپل عرضه شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

5.3 روز کار: هزینه آیفون 15 پرو در ایالات متحده

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات