زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

پیشرفته

اپل از ساعت جدید اپل واچ اولترا 2 با ویژگی های چشمگیر رونمایی کرد

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 12، 2023
اپل از ساعت جدید اپل واچ اولترا 2 با ویژگی های چشمگیر رونمایی کرد

Apple, the tech giant, introduced its latest addition to the Apple Watch series with the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This new smartwatch boasts a remarkable battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge. Moreover, in low-power mode, the battery life extends to an impressive 72 hours.

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the exclusive watch face called ‘modular ultra’ that Apple has developed specifically for this device. Additionally, the smartwatch comes equipped with the S9 chip, providing enhanced performance and efficiency.

With a starting price of $799 (₹66,200), the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a range of innovative functions and features. During the launch event, Apple also made a significant announcement regarding the materials used in their products. The company revealed that they will no longer incorporate leather into any of their new Apple products. Furthermore, Apple emphasized its commitment to sustainability by stating that the Apple Watch Series 9 is their first carbon-neutral product. Moving forward, all Apple watch manufacturing will be powered entirely by clean electricity.

Apple also introduced the new Series 9 Watch, which boasts a more powerful processor. This announcement preceded the highly anticipated unveiling of the iPhone 15, expected to feature new charging ports, improved cameras, and potentially higher prices for premium models. In terms of functionality, the Series 9 Watch now includes a feature called “double tap.” By tapping their thumb and finger together twice, users can perform various tasks without physically touching the watch.

During the event, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams, explained that the “double tap” feature utilizes machine learning to detect subtle changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together. This advancement allows users to engage in other activities, such as walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee, while still interacting with their smartwatch.

Furthermore, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company remains on track to release its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in early 2024. This highly anticipated product aims to provide users with an immersive and transformative augmented reality experience.

Overall, Apple’s latest announcements have showcased their continuous dedication to innovation, sustainability, and user experience. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 Watch, along with the upcoming Vision Pro headset, demonstrate Apple’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and providing cutting-edge products to their customers.

(Note: This article is based on information from various sources.)

منابع:
– Anonymous. (2023, September 12). Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Impressive Features. Live Mint.
– Anonymous. (2023, September 12). Apple Watch Series 9 Debuts with Enhanced Functionality. Live Mint.

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات