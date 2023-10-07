زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ماهواره HotSat-1 SatVu اولین تصاویر از تغییرات حرارتی زمین را ثبت کرد

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 7، 2023
ماهواره HotSat-1 SatVu اولین تصاویر از تغییرات حرارتی زمین را ثبت کرد

SatVu, a UK-based climate tech company, has unveiled the first images from its HotSat-1 satellite, dubbed as the “world’s thermometer”. Launched in June aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, this groundbreaking thermal imaging satellite aims to provide valuable insights into economic activity and energy efficiency.

Unlike conventional satellites that rely on visible light, HotSat-1 focuses on monitoring infrared radiation to understand the heat emitted by objects and landscapes. By capturing temperature differences in areas such as Las Vegas and Chicago, with a remarkable resolution of 10 metres, the satellite provides valuable data for various industries.

One notable use case highlighted by the company is the ability to monitor wildfires more effectively. For instance, the satellite captured a detailed thermal footprint of the wildfires that ravaged Canada’s Northwest Territories in June. This high-resolution data can be used by firefighters to track the advancement of fire fronts, particularly in critical areas near populated regions.

Compared to existing satellites like NASA’s Landsat and the European Sentinel, which collect thermal data at coarse resolutions of 100 to 1,000 metres, HotSat-1 offers unprecedented accuracy. It enables city planners to better understand heat propagation and energy loss from buildings, pipelines, and factories, facilitating the development of more energy-efficient infrastructure to address climate change concerns.

Detecting heat signals from space presents unique challenges, as infrared light is more difficult to capture than synthetic aperture radar (SAR) signals. SatVu employs a slow shutter technique to capture the images, ensuring clarity despite the satellite’s speed of 7 kilometres per second.

HotSat-1 is the first of eight satellites planned for launch by SatVu, which has secured $37.1 million in venture capital funding so far. The company aims to launch its second satellite in approximately one year.

منابع:

– Space.com: “UK Company Launches ‘World’s Thermometer’ to Monitor Earth’s Heat Variations”
– SatVu: “HotSat-1”

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

حلقه های درختان باستانی طوفان خورشیدی فاجعه بار را نشان می دهد

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

ایلان ماسک در نظر دارد سه تا چهار سال دیگر به مریخ فرود آید و به موفقیت پرتاب سفینه فضایی ابراز خوش بینی کرد.

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

به یاد جان فینرتی: نگاهی اجمالی به دنیای در حال تغییر گاردا سیوچانا

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

حلقه های درختان باستانی طوفان خورشیدی فاجعه بار را نشان می دهد

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ایلان ماسک در نظر دارد سه تا چهار سال دیگر به مریخ فرود آید و به موفقیت پرتاب سفینه فضایی ابراز خوش بینی کرد.

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

به یاد جان فینرتی: نگاهی اجمالی به دنیای در حال تغییر گاردا سیوچانا

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ردپای فسیل شده انسان در نیومکزیکو می تواند قدیمی ترین شواهد وجود انسان در قاره آمریکا باشد

اکتبر 9، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات