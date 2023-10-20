مکانیک رشد عضلانی: چگونه ورزش فیبرهای عضلانی را شکل می دهد

Regular exercise is known to strengthen and tone our muscles, but the exact mechanisms behind this process have been a subject of interest for physiologists. MIT engineers have now developed a unique workout mat for cells that allows scientists to study exercise’s purely mechanical effects at a microscopic level. The mat, made of hydrogel embedded with magnetic microparticles, mimics the forces muscles experience during exercise when activated by an external magnet. Muscle cells grown on the mat were “exercised” by the vibrations induced by the magnet’s motion.

Preliminary results from the experiment show that regular mechanical exercise helps muscle fibers grow in a more aligned direction, allowing them to contract in sync. This finding suggests that mechanical stimulation can guide muscle regrowth after injury or potentially slow down the effects of aging. The researchers plan to use the device to pattern sheets of strong, functional muscles, which could have applications in soft robotics and tissue repair.

The team at MIT hopes that this new platform can provide insight into how mechanical forces affect muscle function and help in developing therapies for muscle injuries and neurodegenerative disorders. By decoupling the chemical and mechanical elements of exercise, they were able to focus solely on the mechanical forces that drive muscle response.

The magnet-embedded mat proved to be a safe and nondestructive way to generate mechanical forces on the muscle cells. Cells that were regularly exposed to mechanical motion grew longer compared to cells that were not exercised. This demonstrates how exercise can shape the growth and alignment of muscle fibers. Understanding these mechanisms could lead to advancements in tissue regeneration and the development of adaptable robotic systems.

