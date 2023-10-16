زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

مجله نجوم 50 سالگی را با مسابقه تلسکوپ جشن گرفت

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 16، 2023
مجله نجوم 50 سالگی را با مسابقه تلسکوپ جشن گرفت

Astronomy Magazine recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by teaming up with Celestron, a telescope manufacturer, to hold a contest where readers could share their most memorable experiences with astronomy. More than 170 letters were submitted, and the winning essay was written by Vicki Wilson of Clinton, New York.

Wilson recalls an experience from the early 2000s when she and her husband sat in a quiet country cemetery, watching the Perseid meteor shower. They called Wilson’s father, who was watching the meteor shower from his deck in another town, so they could share the experience.

They sat on their car, gazing at the sky for an hour, with Wilson’s father on the phone. The meteors streaked across the sky, captivating them. Every now and then, a particularly bright or long meteor would catch their attention, leading to exclamations of “Whoa!” and Wilson’s question, “Did you see that, Dad?” to which her father would reply, “Yes, I did.”

The experience held special significance for Wilson because it connected the new life she was creating with her husband to her past and the people who had raised her. Unfortunately, her father passed away in 2017, but Wilson hopes that they are still somehow connected, both watching and appreciating the wonders of the world.

The winning prize for the contest was a Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Smartphone App-Enabled Dobsonian Telescope, valued at $799.95. Astronomy Magazine expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the contest and congratulated Vicki Wilson on her winning essay.

منابع:
– Astronomy Magazine (www.astronomy.com)
– Celestron, telescope manufacturer

پست مرتبط

اهمیت امضاهای زیستی در پالئوبیولوژی

اکتبر 17، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
سبز شدن چرخه‌ای صحرا: بینشی در مورد آب و هوا و پراکندگی حیوانات

اکتبر 17، 2023 مامفو برشا
رمز و راز و اهمیت سیارک ها

اکتبر 17، 2023 گابریل بوتا

