In a recent study titled “When were the First Exocontinents?”, Jane Greaves, an astronomy professor at Cardiff University, explores the formation of continents in the universe. Continents are not stationary; they “float” on top of the Earth’s mantle due to the heat from the planet’s core. This constant movement of continents is what leads to phenomena such as plate tectonics.

Greaves aimed to understand when the first continents formed and how this information could aid in the search for habitable worlds. By examining the presence of plate tectonics on rocky planets, she attempted to trace the likelihood of continents. Heat plays a crucial role in this process, as planets with a sufficiently heated core are more likely to have active plate tectonics.

Based on her study of stars and planetary formation, Greaves determined that Earth’s plate tectonics began approximately 3 billion years ago, which is about 9.5 billion years after the universe’s inception. She also discovered that the first continents appeared on thin disc stars, which are relatively younger and have higher metallicity, approximately 2 billion years before Earth’s continents. In contrast, thick disc stars, which are older and metal-poor, indicated the existence of continents around 4 to 5 billion years earlier than Earth’s.

Interestingly, Greaves found that continents form at a slower rate on other planets compared to Earth. The presence of an optimal amount of heat is necessary to initiate continent formation. Therefore, Greaves suggests that stars with lower metallicity than the Sun could potentially lead to the discovery of habitable exoplanets with continents.

This study opens up new avenues for astronomers to explore and increases our understanding of the formation of continents within the universe. By studying planetary systems and the conditions necessary for continent formation, scientists can search for habitable worlds beyond our own.

