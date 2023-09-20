دانشمندان تشخیص می دهند که 31 درصد جهان از ماده تشکیل شده است

Scientists have made significant strides in determining the amount of matter in the universe. An international team of researchers has found that matter makes up 31% of the total amount of matter and energy in the universe, with the remainder consisting of dark energy.

Cosmologists have long been intrigued by the question of how much matter exists in the universe. According to the researchers, only about 20% of the total matter is made up of regular or “baryonic” matter, which includes stars, galaxies, atoms, and life. The remaining 80% is made up of dark matter, the nature of which is still largely unknown.

To determine the total amount of matter in the universe, the team employed a well-established technique. They compared the observed number and mass of galaxy clusters with predictions from numerical simulations. The number of clusters observed at the present time is sensitive to the total amount of matter in the universe.

Measuring the mass of galaxy clusters accurately is challenging because most of the matter is dark and cannot be directly observed with telescopes. To overcome this difficulty, the team used an indirect tracer of cluster mass. They found that more massive clusters contain more galaxies. By measuring the number of galaxies in each cluster, the team estimated the total mass of the clusters.

The team’s measurements using this method were in excellent agreement with previous measurements obtained using cosmic microwave background observations. These findings confirm that measuring the number of galaxy clusters is a powerful technique for determining cosmological parameters.

The research team used spectroscopy, a technique that separates radiation into different colors, to precisely determine the distance to each cluster and identify the true member galaxies. This allowed for more accurate measurements compared to previous studies that relied on less accurate imaging techniques.

This breakthrough in understanding the amount of matter in the universe has significant implications for cosmology. It provides valuable insights into the fundamental structure and composition of the universe. The team’s findings also open up new possibilities for future galaxy surveys and the exploration of dark matter.

