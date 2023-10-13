زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

موشک فالکون هوی اسپیس ایکس برای پرتاب ماموریت ناسا به سیارک روان

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 13، 2023
موشک فالکون هوی اسپیس ایکس برای پرتاب ماموریت ناسا به سیارک روان

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch on Friday morning, carrying a NASA mission bound for the asteroid Psyche. The mission aims to study the composition of the asteroid, which is described as “an unusual object likely rich in metal.” The Psyche spacecraft, about the width of a tennis court, will embark on a nearly six-year journey covering about 2.2 billion miles, with an expected arrival at Psyche in July 2029.

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with backup launch opportunities in the coming days in case of weather or technical issues. NASA has allocated approximately $1.2 billion for the Psyche mission, which includes development and operations costs. SpaceX was awarded a contract worth around $131 million to launch the mission.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is capable of carrying heavy payloads into space, and this mission marks its eighth launch. SpaceX plans to land and recover the rocket’s side boosters, but the central core of the rocket will be expended.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with scientific instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field and chemical makeup. This mission will provide valuable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids, advancing our understanding of the solar system.

Sources: NASA, CNBC

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

Mars Express پرواز خیره کننده Noctis Labyrinthus را ارائه می دهد

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

دستکاری درهم تنیدگی کوانتومی برای شبیه سازی اثرات سفر در زمان

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

کاتالیزورهای اتم جمینال: انقلابی در تولید داروسازی و مواد شیمیایی خوب

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

Mars Express پرواز خیره کننده Noctis Labyrinthus را ارائه می دهد

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

دستکاری درهم تنیدگی کوانتومی برای شبیه سازی اثرات سفر در زمان

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

کاتالیزورهای اتم جمینال: انقلابی در تولید داروسازی و مواد شیمیایی خوب

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

حقایق باورنکردنی که احتمالاً تا به حال نشنیده اید

اکتبر 16، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات