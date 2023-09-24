زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ماموریت OSIRIS-REx ناسا با موفقیت نمونه ای از سیارک Bennu را بازیابی کرد

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 24، 2023
ماموریت OSIRIS-REx ناسا با موفقیت نمونه ای از سیارک Bennu را بازیابی کرد

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which began in 2016, reached its final milestone as a small capsule containing a sample of the asteroid Bennu landed in the Utah desert. This mission involved orbiting the asteroid and collecting material to bring back to Earth, a feat that had never been accomplished before.

The spacecraft employed a slingshot maneuver around Earth to propel itself towards Bennu. It collected over 60 grams of material from the asteroid, exceeding NASA’s expectations. The sample was safely stored inside the capsule, which has now been recovered by a team and will be transported to NASA’s portable clean lab for analysis.

In addition to the sample, the team has also identified potentially interesting environmental samples in the area surrounding the capsule for further study. Prior to approach, the capsule underwent safety checks to ensure it posed no danger to the recovery team.

The OSIRIS-REx capsule touched down in the Utah desert slightly earlier than anticipated. Its parachute was successfully deployed, allowing it to slowly descend with the asteroid samples. Going forward, the spacecraft will continue its mission as OSIRIS-APEX and rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis. This encounter will provide valuable information about the asteroid’s orbit, spin rate, and surface.

The successful retrieval of the Bennu sample marks an important milestone for NASA, as it will be the first time in history that a pristine cache of asteroid samples has been returned to Earth. The analysis of these samples will provide scientists with valuable insights into the composition and formation of asteroids.

Source: NASA (source article no longer available)

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

آنزیم تازه کشف شده در اعماق دریا: پیشرفتی در تخریب پلاستیک PET

سپتامبر 25، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

ستاره شناسان از تلسکوپ جیمز وب برای مطالعه سامانه فراسیاره ای TRAPPIST-1 استفاده می کنند

سپتامبر 25، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

ماموریت OSIRIS-REx ناسا با موفقیت نمونه را از سیارک به زمین بازگرداند

سپتامبر 25، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

آنزیم تازه کشف شده در اعماق دریا: پیشرفتی در تخریب پلاستیک PET

سپتامبر 25، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ستاره شناسان از تلسکوپ جیمز وب برای مطالعه سامانه فراسیاره ای TRAPPIST-1 استفاده می کنند

سپتامبر 25، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت OSIRIS-REx ناسا با موفقیت نمونه را از سیارک به زمین بازگرداند

سپتامبر 25، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

DNA باستانی نشان می دهد که کاهش سریع طوطی های کارائیب با فعالیت های انسانی مرتبط است

سپتامبر 25، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات