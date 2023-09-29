زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

دانشمندان تکنیکی برای اصلاح ژنوم های ویروس RNA با استفاده از آنزیم های برش و آنزیم های ترمیم کننده RNA ابداع کردند.

گابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 29، 2023
A team of microbiologists from Montana State University has created a method to modify the genome of an RNA virus using a cutting enzyme and an RNA repair enzyme. The researchers published their findings in Science Advances.

The researchers utilized a type III CRISPR system from Streptococcus thermophilus, a bacterium found in dairy products. This system is used to identify the specific location in a target RNA where cutting is desired. Once the cut is made, DNA splints are used to bring the strands back together, and they are then reconnected using a viral ligase enzyme.

To test their technique, the team deleted sections of the RNA in a Sindbis virus. The virus contained a green fluorescent segment in its RNA, and by cutting it out, the virus was able to survive but was no longer fluorescent.

The research team believes that their technique, as well as similar approaches, could be used in RNA research efforts, particularly in studying the gain or loss of function in viruses, such as their virulence. This technique could also be used to remove functions in a virus that allow it to evade drugs meant to treat it. Additionally, editing RNA opens up new possibilities for developing therapies to target and treat RNA-based disorders.

The ability to edit RNA directly provides a more direct and efficient approach compared to current methods involving multiple transcription steps. This discovery has potential implications for the field of virology and RNA-based research.

گابریل بوتا

