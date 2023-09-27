زندگی شهری

علم

پرهای دایناسور دارای ترکیب پروتئینی مشابه پرندگان مدرن هستند که نشان دهنده منشأ اولیه است.

سپتامبر 27، 2023
Researchers have discovered that dinosaur feathers had a protein composition similar to that of modern birds, indicating that bird feather chemistry may have originated as early as 125 million years ago. The study, conducted by scientists from University College Cork (UCC) and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, examined the evolution and alteration of proteins in dinosaur feathers over millions of years and under extreme heat.

Previous studies have shown that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them less stiff than those of modern birds. However, this recent research reveals that dinosaur feathers originally had a protein composition very similar to that of modern birds, suggesting that bird feather chemistry has a much earlier origin than previously believed.

The researchers used powerful X-rays generated at SSRL to analyze feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, as well as a 50-million-year-old feather from the United States. By examining the fossils with X-rays, the researchers were able to determine if key components of beta-proteins, which strengthen feathers for flight, were present.

The analysis showed that while some fossil feathers contained lots of alpha-keratin proteins, they were likely not originally present. Instead, these alpha-proteins formed during the fossilization process due to the extreme heat experienced by fossils over time.

These findings have important implications for our understanding of the chemical preservation of ancient biomolecules and the evolution of feathers. By developing new tools to understand the fossilization process, researchers hope to unlock the chemical secrets of fossils and gain exciting new insights into evolution.

منبع:
– “New research reveals dinosaur feathers had a protein composition similar to modern birds, hinting at an early origin of bird feather chemistry, possibly 125 million years ago.” ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 21 September 2023.

