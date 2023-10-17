Time perception is a crucial aspect of human and animal cognition, affecting decision-making, memory, communication, and motor control. Associate professor Fuat Balci from the University of Michigan delves deep into the workings of the human and animal mind, studying the sense of time and its similarities and differences across species.

Balci focuses specifically on scalar timing, a fundamental feature of time perception shared by various species. As time intervals increase, the precision of internal timing decreases, much like pixelation on a television screen. This suggests that the human brain’s stopwatch function is evolutionarily preserved and comparable among different species.

Understanding time perception has practical implications, including insights into the evolutionary foundations of the human mind and the use of animal models to study the human brain. Balci’s research also allows for exploration of time perception disruptions associated with neurological disorders like autism, potentially leading to therapeutic interventions.

Studies have shown that individuals with autism may have disruptions to their internal clock, resulting in a heightened sense of uncertainty. This increased uncertainty can contribute to repetitive behaviors and other characteristic features of autism. Balci aims to uncover the relationship between time perception deficits and the broader symptoms of autism.

Through his project, titled “NeVRo: Combining calcium imaging, optogenetics and virtual reality to investigate internal clock in autism,” Balci uses autistic animal models to explore the role of time perception in autism spectrum disorders. Traditional animal testing environments in small boxes limit the observation of natural behaviors. Balci overcomes this limitation by creating ecologically valid testing conditions using virtual reality technology.

In Balci’s experimental setup, mice run on a suspended ball, controlling their movements in a virtual setting. This approach provides a more realistic testing environment and allows for the observation of individual neuron activity at a cellular level. Balci combines virtual reality with cutting-edge technologies like calcium imaging and optogenetics to manipulate specific neurons and analyze brain activity patterns.

This combined approach goes beyond simple screening of animal models for human diseases and drugs. Balci’s in-depth phenotyping involves analyzing observable traits and characteristics to potentially correct disrupted brain activity seen in autism.

Balci’s research aims to provide a deeper understanding of cognitive mechanisms and their role in disorders like autism. By addressing the core symptoms of autism, he hopes to uncover a common underlying cause. This exploration has the potential to unlock a deeper understanding of the cognitive disruptions at the heart of autism and pave the way for more effective therapeutic interventions.

– University of Michigan Department of Biological Sciences (U-M Biological Sciences)

– Fuat Balci, Associate Professor at U-M Biological Sciences