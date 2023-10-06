زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

موزه سلطنتی تایرل بهترین جمجمه تریسراتوپس حفظ شده در کانادا را به نمایش می گذارد

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 6، 2023
موزه سلطنتی تایرل بهترین جمجمه تریسراتوپس حفظ شده در کانادا را به نمایش می گذارد

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta, is now showcasing the best preserved and most complete triceratops skull ever found in Canada. This remarkable discovery is part of the museum’s annual “Fossils in Focus” exhibit, featuring significant finds and new research. According to Caleb Brown, the curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution, this triceratops skull is not only the most complete in Canada but also quite rare for the country.

The skull, measuring nearly two meters long and two meters wide, was unearthed in 2014 and collected by technicians a year later during a survey following the 2013 floods in southern Alberta. It was discovered along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River, in the southwestern Alberta foothills—an area where dinosaur fossils are not commonly found.

After its discovery, the skull underwent an extensive preparation process that took several years. The museum staff, dedicating over 6,500 hours spread across seven years, meticulously removed more than 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull. The sheer size of the skull, weighing almost 500 kilograms, required it to be extracted in smaller pieces.

Nicknamed “Cali,” the triceratops skull is believed to have belonged to a dinosaur that was not fully developed, suggesting it could have grown even larger had it lived longer. In addition to this remarkable discovery, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit at the Royal Tyrrell Museum also features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

It is expected that further scientific research will be conducted on this extraordinary triceratops skull. With its impressive size and level of preservation, the skull provides invaluable insights into the biology and evolution of these ancient creatures.

منبع: پرس کانادا

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

Caltech انتصاب فیل هاپکینز به عنوان محقق سیمونز را جشن می گیرد

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

مطالعه جدید راز کهکشان های اولیه را روشن می کند

اکتبر 7، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

علاقه مندان به نجوم می توانند در آخر هفته شاهد بارش شهابی دراکونید باشند

اکتبر 7، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

Caltech انتصاب فیل هاپکینز به عنوان محقق سیمونز را جشن می گیرد

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

مطالعه جدید راز کهکشان های اولیه را روشن می کند

اکتبر 7، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

علاقه مندان به نجوم می توانند در آخر هفته شاهد بارش شهابی دراکونید باشند

اکتبر 7، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ماموریت های آتی ISRO: Shukrayaan to Venus و XPoSat

اکتبر 7، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات