رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

فضاپیمای روان ناسا سفر به سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

اکتبر 14، 2023
فضاپیمای روان ناسا سفر به سیارک فلزی را آغاز کرد

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on a six-year journey to explore a rare asteroid made primarily of metal. While most asteroids are composed of rock or ice, Psyche will be the first mission to a metallic world. Scientists believe that the asteroid, which is named after the Greek goddess of the soul, may be the remains of an early planet’s core.

The spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and is expected to reach the asteroid in 2029. Psyche is the largest of the nine known metal-rich asteroids and is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists anticipate that the asteroid is brimming with iron, nickel, and other metals, potentially with trace amounts of gold, platinum, or silver.

The exploration of this unique asteroid could provide valuable insights into the inner workings of planets, including Earth. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the inaccessible cores of rocky planets and the formation of the solar system.

The mission will utilize solar electric propulsion, and the spacecraft will fly past Mars in 2026 to gain a gravity boost. In 2029, Psyche will attempt to go into orbit around the asteroid and conduct detailed observations. The spacecraft will be equipped with an experimental communication system using lasers to transmit data, allowing for a significant increase in information transmission from deep space.

NASA’s Psyche mission has faced delays due to software testing issues, but it is now on track to reach its destination. The asteroid mission coincides with another NASA spacecraft that recently returned asteroid samples to Earth, further advancing our understanding of these extraterrestrial objects.

