Gliese 367 b: یک سیاره فراخورشیدی فوق چگال با منشأ مرموز

Astronomers have discovered a remarkable exoplanet called Gliese 367 b, also known as Tahay, which has captured their attention due to its unique properties. Gliese 367 b is categorized as an Ultrashort Period (USP) planet, completing an orbit around its star in just 7.7 hours. It is one of nearly 200 other USP planets that have been identified so far. However, what sets Gliese 367 b apart is its incredible density, nearly twice that of Earth.

With such high density, scientists believe that Gliese 367 b must be composed almost entirely of iron, as its rocky mantle has been stripped away. Elisa Goffo, the lead author of a recent study on Gliese 367 b, compares it to an Earth-like planet without its rocky mantle.

Gliese 367 b was initially discovered using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Subsequent research has improved measurements and provided a more accurate estimation of its mass and radius. The planet’s mass is now determined to be 63% of Earth’s, and its radius is 70% of Earth’s.

One of the intriguing aspects of Gliese 367 b is its origin. It is highly unlikely that the planet formed in its current state. One possibility is that it is the core of a planet that had its mantle stripped away through a catastrophic event or collisions with other protoplanets during its early formation. Another possibility is that Gliese 367 b was surrounded by an iron-rich region in the protoplanetary disc from which it formed.

The research conducted by Goffo and her team also revealed the presence of two more planets in the Gliese 367 system: Gliese 367 c and d. The presence of these additional planets supports the notion that USP planets are often found in systems with multiple planets, hinting at possible formation scenarios.

Gliese 367 b is a member of a unique class of exoplanets called super-Mercuries. These planets have a composition similar to that of Mercury but are larger and denser. Gliese 367 b, in particular, is the densest USP planet discovered so far, with an iron core making up 91% of its mass.

While the exact origin of Gliese 367 b remains a mystery, its unusual characteristics continue to challenge current models of planetary formation. Further studies and observations of this fascinating exoplanet may provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of planets in extreme conditions.

