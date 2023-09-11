زندگی شهری

دانشمندان کشف کردند که چگونه خزندگان دریایی به سرعت گردن دراز را تکامل دادند

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
Scientists have uncovered how certain marine reptiles in the prehistoric era developed long necks at a rapid pace. By studying the fossils of a marine reptile called Chusaurus xiangensis, researchers from China and the UK found that these early reptiles added new vertebrae to their spines, allowing for the elongation of their necks.

Initially, the researchers were unsure if C. xiangensis was a pachypleurosaur due to its relatively short neck. However, further analysis confirmed its classification. To better understand the development of long necks, the scientists compared fossils of eosauropterygians, the group that includes pachypleurosaurs, from different periods of the Triassic era.

The study revealed that the ratio of torso length to neck length in these reptiles increased from 40% to 90% within approximately 5 million years. After this period, the growth rate of their necks slowed down, suggesting that they had reached an optimal length for their lifestyle.

The early long-necked reptiles had fewer vertebrae compared to their later relatives. While Chusaurus had 17 vertebrae, later pachypleurosaurs had 25. Some plesiosaurs from the Late Cretaceous period had even more vertebrae, with Elasmosaurus having 72 vertebrae.

The researchers speculate that these elongated necks allowed the reptiles to effectively capture their prey, such as shrimp and small fish. The ability to swiftly snatch up fast-swimming prey was likely advantageous for their survival. This evolutionary adaptation was likely driven by the mass extinction event known as the Great Dying, which occurred prior to the Triassic period. The rapid evolution of marine reptiles during the recovery period highlights their resilience and adaptability in the face of catastrophic events.

In conclusion, the discovery of how marine reptiles evolved long necks provides important insights into the evolutionary history of these ancient creatures and sheds light on their survival strategies in a changing world.
منابع:
– Study published in BMC Ecology and Evolution, August 31, 2021

