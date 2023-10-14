زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

چشم انداز در حال تغییر جامعه آنلاین اوتیسم

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 14، 2023
چشم انداز در حال تغییر جامعه آنلاین اوتیسم

The internet has long been a refuge for individuals on the autism spectrum, providing them with a sense of community and connection. However, the landscape of the autistic online community is rapidly changing, leaving many feeling isolated and disconnected.

In the past, the internet was a place where autists could find solace and understanding. It was a space created by and for them, where they could freely express themselves and connect with like-minded individuals. Online forums, blogs, and message boards served as gathering places for autists to share their experiences, interests, and passions.

However, the rise of social media and the increasing corporatization of the internet have had a profound impact on the autistic online community. Social media platforms like Facebook have shifted the focus from niche communities to a more mainstream and homogenized experience. The unique voices and perspectives of autistic individuals have been overshadowed by the desire for mass appeal and engagement.

This shift has left many autists feeling marginalized and excluded from the online spaces they once called home. The sense of belonging and understanding that was once found in these communities has been lost. Autistic individuals are finding it harder to connect with others who share their experiences and interests, leading to increased feelings of isolation and alienation.

The changes in the autistic online community mirror larger societal trends of marginalizing neurodiverse individuals. The forces of capital prioritize profit and mainstream appeal over the needs and desires of the autistic community. As a result, autists are left grappling with a sense of displacement and a lack of acceptance.

While the internet continues to be a powerful tool for connection, communication, and expression, it is crucial to recognize and address the challenges faced by autistic individuals in online spaces. Efforts must be made to create inclusive and supportive communities where autists can find the acceptance and understanding they seek.

منابع:
– خود مقاله منبع

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

قفسه های یخی قطب جنوب با جزر و مد حرکت می کنند

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

دانشمندان اسرار فرامواد مکانیکی را کشف کردند

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

اهمیت گسترش دستورالعمل های حفاظت از سیاره

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

قفسه های یخی قطب جنوب با جزر و مد حرکت می کنند

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

دانشمندان اسرار فرامواد مکانیکی را کشف کردند

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

اهمیت گسترش دستورالعمل های حفاظت از سیاره

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

اسرار روان، سیارکی غنی از فلز

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات