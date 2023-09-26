زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

موزاییک جدید حیرت انگیز دهانه شاکلتون مخزن یخ آب بالقوه را نشان می دهد

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 26، 2023
موزاییک جدید حیرت انگیز دهانه شاکلتون مخزن یخ آب بالقوه را نشان می دهد

Scientists have achieved a feat by creating a mosaic image of Shackleton Crater, showcasing the permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) of the moon. This stunning mosaic was made possible through the collaboration of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) Camera and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s (KARI) ShadowCam, each offering unique capabilities to capture the unexplored territories of the lunar surface.

Shackleton Crater, located at the lunar south pole, has been in complete darkness for billions of years, making it an interesting region to study. Scientists are intrigued by the possibility that water ice may have accumulated within its depths, serving as a potential resource for future lunar missions.

The LRO Camera, equipped with narrow and wide-angle lenses, has been providing high-resolution images of the moon for over a decade. However, it cannot capture images in areas without direct sunlight. This limitation is overcome by ShadowCam, which has 200 times greater light sensitivity than the LRO Camera, enabling it to reveal previously unseen details by capturing the reflected sunlight from the moon’s geologic features or Earthshine.

By combining images taken by both cameras, the mosaic of Shackleton Crater showcases its sunlit flanks and rim captured by the LRO Camera, as well as the unlit interior walls and floor revealed by ShadowCam.

Shackleton Crater and other lunar PSRs have garnered significant interest from scientists and engineers due to their potential for harboring water ice. Establishing in situ resource utilization by mining water ice on the moon could significantly reduce the costs of resupply missions and provide vital resources for future crewed space missions.

Shackleton Crater, named after the Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, holds immense scientific value and will be further explored in NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions. These missions aim to land humans on the lunar surface, specifically targeting the south pole in 2025.

The existing debate about the presence of water ice within Shackleton Crater remains ongoing, but the mosaic image opens up new possibilities for exploration and scientific investigations. The moon’s PSRs, including the 324 known regions as of 2019, offer a window into the moon’s geological history and evolution.

Sources: NASA, Science, Icarus

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

معمای جهانی حلقه های پری سرانجام کشف شد

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

رصدخانه چاندرا ناسا نور جدیدی به انفجار ستاره می اندازد

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

درک کوکی ها و سیاست های حفظ حریم خصوصی

سپتامبر 27، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

معمای جهانی حلقه های پری سرانجام کشف شد

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

رصدخانه چاندرا ناسا نور جدیدی به انفجار ستاره می اندازد

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

درک کوکی ها و سیاست های حفظ حریم خصوصی

سپتامبر 27، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

باکتری های دستکاری شده ژنتیکی زباله های پلاستیکی را به مواد شیمیایی مفید تبدیل می کنند

سپتامبر 27، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات