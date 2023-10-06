زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

یافته های مطالعه نشان می دهد فروکتوز به عنوان یک "سوئیچ بقا" مرتبط با چاقی

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 6، 2023
یافته های مطالعه نشان می دهد فروکتوز به عنوان یک "سوئیچ بقا" مرتبط با چاقی

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have identified fructose as a central factor in the development of obesity. In a recent study published in Philosophical Transactions, they delve into the exact role fructose plays in weight gain and its connection to diseases such as diabetes and fatty liver disease.

Fructose, which is primarily consumed as table sugar and high fructose corn syrup in Western society, has been known to contribute to obesity. However, this study provides a comprehensive argument for how fructose drives obesity and metabolic issues. The researchers propose that fructose functions as a “survival switch,” storing fuel in case resources become scarce.

The study reveals that fructose stimulates food intake and lowers resting energy metabolism, similar to how an animal prepares to hibernate. Additionally, it damages mitochondria and can lead to conditions like elevated blood pressure, insulin resistance, and fatty liver. The administration of fructose has been shown to cause weight gain and metabolic disturbances.

By examining fructose’s effects on weight gain and metabolic issues, the researchers have put forward a new hypothesis that highlights the specific role fructose plays in the onset of obesity. This hypothesis draws from the experiences of our ancestors and hibernating animals to understand how fructose affects our bodies.

This study provides valuable insights into the harmful effects of fructose on our health and emphasizes the need to limit its consumption. By understanding the mechanisms by which fructose contributes to obesity and metabolic diseases, researchers can develop targeted interventions to prevent and treat these conditions in the future.

منبع:
“The fructose survival hypothesis for obesity” by Richard J. Johnson, Miguel A. Lanaspa, L. Gabriela Sanchez-Lozada, Dean Tolan, Takahiko Nakagawa, Takuji Ishimoto, Ana Andres-Hernando, Bernardo Rodriguez-Iturbe and Peter Stenvinkel, 24 July 2023, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences. DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0230

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

ایلان ماسک در نظر دارد سه تا چهار سال دیگر به مریخ فرود آید و به موفقیت پرتاب سفینه فضایی ابراز خوش بینی کرد.

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

به یاد جان فینرتی: نگاهی اجمالی به دنیای در حال تغییر گاردا سیوچانا

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

ردپای فسیل شده انسان در نیومکزیکو می تواند قدیمی ترین شواهد وجود انسان در قاره آمریکا باشد

اکتبر 9، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ایلان ماسک در نظر دارد سه تا چهار سال دیگر به مریخ فرود آید و به موفقیت پرتاب سفینه فضایی ابراز خوش بینی کرد.

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

به یاد جان فینرتی: نگاهی اجمالی به دنیای در حال تغییر گاردا سیوچانا

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

ردپای فسیل شده انسان در نیومکزیکو می تواند قدیمی ترین شواهد وجود انسان در قاره آمریکا باشد

اکتبر 9، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

حلقه های درختان باستانی طوفان خورشیدی عظیم 14,300 سال پیش را نشان می دهد

اکتبر 9، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات