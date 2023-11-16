A groundbreaking discovery by a research team including Japan’s Hokkaido University has shed light on the sleeping habits of a newly discovered dinosaur species. Unearthed in Mongolia’s Nemegt area during a joint excavation with a Mongolian institute, the almost complete fossil skeleton of the dinosaur, named Jaculinykus yaruui, resembles the curled-up position that modern birds adopt while sleeping.

Dating back approximately 70 million years to the Late Cretaceous period, the Jaculinykus yaruui belongs to the alvarezsaurid family, known for their birdlike features. What sets this species apart, however, is a distinctive large protrusion near its tibia. Researchers have identified it as a unique species due to these distinguishing characteristics.

Meticulous examination of the specimen revealed that the Jaculinykus yaruui had its head tucked in and its legs neatly folded, mirroring the posture of modern birds during sleep. The research team suggests that this sleeping position may have served as a method of heat conservation.

This extraordinary finding provides valuable insights into the behavior and evolutionary adaptations of ancient dinosaurs. Furthermore, it emphasizes the striking similarities between dinosaurs and modern birds, highlighting the potential connection between the two groups.

پرسش و پاسخ:

Q: How was the new dinosaur species discovered?

A: The nearly complete fossil skeleton of the dinosaur, named Jaculinykus yaruui, was unearthed in Mongolia’s Nemegt area during a joint excavation project with a Mongolian institute.

Q: What makes the Jaculinykus yaruui unique?

A: This alvarezsaurid dinosaur species possesses distinctive characteristics, including a large protrusion near its tibia, setting it apart from other species.

Q: What was the sleeping posture of the dinosaur?

A: The research team discovered that the Jaculinykus yaruui slept with its head tucked into its body and its legs folded, similar to modern birds’ sleeping position. This posture may have been related to heat conservation.