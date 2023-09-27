زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

آخرین ابرماه برای سال 2023: ماه برداشت

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 27، 2023
آخرین ابرماه برای سال 2023: ماه برداشت

The summer of mesmerizing large and radiant full moons is coming to an end with the final supermoon on Thursday, September 28th. The last supermoon of the year, known as the harvest moon, will be visible after sunset.

The harvest moon is named for its close alignment with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23rd. It is often referred to as the corn moon, symbolizing the conclusion of summer harvests. This holds particular significance for farmers and avid skywatchers.

The term ‘harvest moon’ originated from the practices of earlier times when tractors did not have headlights. Moonlight played a crucial role in enabling timely crop gathering from the fields.

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth in its elliptical orbit, giving the illusion of increased size and enhanced luminance. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the harvest supermoon will reach its peak brilliance at around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, September 29th, having already risen the previous night. This celestial phenomenon will continue to grace the evening sky on Friday.

The supermoons of 2023 have provided captivating displays of the moon’s beauty and grandeur. While this may be the final supermoon for the year, there will be more opportunities to witness these celestial spectacles in the future. So keep your eyes on the sky and marvel at the wonders of our universe.

منابع:
– سالنامه کشاورز
– Science News

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

ابزار علمی ماژول Chandrayaan-3 داده های کافی را برای مطالعه سیاره فراخورشیدی آینده ارسال می کند

سپتامبر 28، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

چاندرایان-3: امید برای Vikram Lander و Pragyan Rover محو می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

مشاهدات JWST نشان می دهد که آلودگی ستاره ای با اندازه گیری های سیاره فراخورشیدی TRAPPIST-1b تداخل دارد

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ابزار علمی ماژول Chandrayaan-3 داده های کافی را برای مطالعه سیاره فراخورشیدی آینده ارسال می کند

سپتامبر 28، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

چاندرایان-3: امید برای Vikram Lander و Pragyan Rover محو می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

مشاهدات JWST نشان می دهد که آلودگی ستاره ای با اندازه گیری های سیاره فراخورشیدی TRAPPIST-1b تداخل دارد

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تماس نزدیک دیگر: سیارک 2023 SW6 به زمین نزدیک می شود

سپتامبر 28، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات