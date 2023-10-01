تفاوت های شگفت انگیز در کهکشان های اولیه توسط تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب فاش شد

A team of researchers has utilized data collected by the James Webb Space Telescope to analyze the earliest galaxies in the universe. The results of the study indicate that these early galaxies were significantly distinct from more recent ones. Over the past 12 billion years, galaxies have evolved following a common set of rules regarding star formation rates, mass, and composition. However, the galaxies that formed during the universe’s infancy seemed to have operated based on a different set of rules.

Stars are created from clumps within vast reservoirs of gas and dust. In the early universe, these clouds were primarily composed of hydrogen and helium. The heavier elements were gradually formed through nucleogenesis, a process occurring within the cores of stars. As stars reached the end of their lifecycles, they explosively dispersed their materials into space, providing the building blocks for the formation of new stars containing heavier elements.

The recent study reveals that in the early universe, the evolution of galaxies was closely connected to their surrounding environment. In astronomy, all elements other than hydrogen and helium are considered metals. The study also illustrates that early galaxies formed metals at lower rates than previously estimated. Additionally, these galaxies had access to vast reservoirs of pristine material from the Big Bang, which consisted primarily of hydrogen and helium. This abundance of pristine material allowed the early galaxies to form stars at an exceptionally rapid pace, unlike anything observed since.

The findings of this study have been published in Nature Astronomy. Coauthor of the paper, Claudia Lagos, remarks, “It was like the galaxies had a rulebook that they followed – but astonishingly, this cosmic rulebook appears to have undergone a dramatic rewrite during the universe’s infancy. The most surprising discovery was that ancient galaxies produced far fewer heavy elements than we would have predicted based on what we know from galaxies that formed later.”

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to provide valuable data and insights into the early stages of the universe, uncovering previously unknown aspects of galaxy formation and evolution.

Source: Nature Astronomy – Paper Author: Claudia Lagos