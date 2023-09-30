زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

شکل کمیاب و پایدار از طلا کشف شد

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 30، 2023
شکل کمیاب و پایدار از طلا کشف شد

Researchers at Stanford University have successfully created and stabilized a highly rare form of gold, known as Au2+. This elusive version of gold has lost two negatively charged electrons, and the material used to stabilize it is a halide perovskite. Halide perovskites are a class of crystalline materials that hold great promise for various applications, including more efficient solar cells, light sources, and electronic components.

What is surprising about this discovery is that the Au2+ perovskite can be easily made using off-the-shelf ingredients at room temperature. “It was a real surprise that we were able to synthesize a stable material containing Au2+—I didn’t even believe it at first,” said Hemamala Karunadasa, associate professor of chemistry at Stanford. The gold atoms in the perovskite bear strong similarities to the copper atoms in high-temperature superconductors.

The fundamental physics behind gold’s unique appearance also explains why Au2+ is so rare. The presence of relativistic effects, which result from the theory of relativity proposed by Albert Einstein, makes gold atoms naturally occur as Au1+ and Au3+, losing one or three electrons respectively. This phenomenon affects heavy elements like gold with a large number of protons.

The Stanford researchers stumbled upon the Au2+-harboring perovskite while working on a project involving magnetic semiconductors. By mixing cesium chloride and Au3+-chloride together in water and adding hydrochloric acid with a little vitamin C, they were able to create Au2+ in the solid perovskite. Further tests were conducted to investigate its crystal structure and light-absorbing properties.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the use of Au2+ perovskite in various applications and adds a chapter to the century-old story of chemistry and physics surrounding gold’s unique properties.

منابع:

Karunadasa et al. 2023: Nature Chemistry

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

مریخ نورد Perseverance ناسا شیطان گرد و غبار مریخی را در دهانه Jezero شکار کرد

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

تنش خشکی باعث تغییر در عملکرد خاک جنگل های بارانی می شود

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

بیوسنسور پیشرفته مبتنی بر پروتئین برای شناسایی مین های زمینی و مهمات منفجر نشده مبتنی بر TNT توسعه یافته است.

اکتبر 3، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

مریخ نورد Perseverance ناسا شیطان گرد و غبار مریخی را در دهانه Jezero شکار کرد

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2008 QY: جزئیات و پیامدهای بالقوه

اکتبر 3، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات