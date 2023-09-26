زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

پیشرفت در مطالعه سیستم فراسیاره ای TRAPPIST-1

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 26، 2023
پیشرفت در مطالعه سیستم فراسیاره ای TRAPPIST-1

Researchers from the Université de Montréal have made significant progress in understanding the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system. This system, comprised of seven Earth-sized exoplanets, has long intrigued scientists and sparked hopes of finding potentially habitable environments outside of our solar system.

The team, led by doctoral student Olivia Lim, used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to observe TRAPPIST-1 b, the exoplanet orbiting closest to the system’s star. These observations were part of the largest Canadian-led General Observers (GO) program during the JWST’s first year of operation. The researchers also observed three other planets in the system: TRAPPIST-1 c, g, and h.

Using the technique of transmission spectroscopy, the researchers analyzed the light from the central star as it passed through the atmosphere of TRAPPIST-1 b during a transit. This allowed them to identify the molecules and atoms present in the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

One of the key findings of the study was the significant role of stellar contamination, which refers to the influence of the star’s own features on the measurements of the exoplanet’s atmosphere. The team found compelling evidence that stellar contamination shapes the transmission spectra of TRAPPIST-1 b and likely the other planets in the system. Stellar activity, such as dark spots, bright faculae, and flare events, can create “ghost signals” that may confuse observations of the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

The study highlights the importance of considering stellar contamination when planning future observations of exoplanetary systems. This is especially critical for systems like TRAPPIST-1, which revolves around a red dwarf star known for its active nature.

Further analysis of the TRAPPIST-1 system is still ongoing, with more observations and data expected to enhance our understanding of these intriguing exoplanets and their potential habitability.

منابع:
– نامه های مجله اخترفیزیکی

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

آینده ماموریت های علمی سیاره ای توسط ISRO: کاوش در زهره، مریخ و موارد دیگر

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

ISRO ماموریت به زهره را برنامه ریزی می کند، محموله های محموله از قبل توسعه یافته اند

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

معمای جهانی حلقه های پری سرانجام کشف شد

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

آینده ماموریت های علمی سیاره ای توسط ISRO: کاوش در زهره، مریخ و موارد دیگر

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

ISRO ماموریت به زهره را برنامه ریزی می کند، محموله های محموله از قبل توسعه یافته اند

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

معمای جهانی حلقه های پری سرانجام کشف شد

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

رصدخانه چاندرا ناسا نور جدیدی به انفجار ستاره می اندازد

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات