The Twinkle of Stars: شبیه سازی های سه بعدی و صدا اسرار درون را آشکار می کند

Scientists at Northwestern University have made a groundbreaking discovery in their study of stars. For the first time, they have developed 3D simulations that explore the energy rippling from a massive star’s core to its outer surface. These simulations provide new insights into the inherent “twinkle” that stars possess.

Stars twinkle not only because of the bending of starlight in our atmosphere but also due to rippling waves of gas on their surfaces. However, these waves are imperceptible to current telescopes. The Northwestern University team’s simulations have allowed them to determine, for the first time, the innate twinkle of stars.

Additionally, the team has converted these waves into sound, enabling listeners to hear the inside of a star and experience its natural twinkle. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for understanding the processes that occur deep within stars.

All stars have a convection zone, a turbulent region where gases churn and push heat outward. The convection within stars is similar to the process that fuels thunderstorms, with cooled air dropping, warming, and rising again. This process generates waves that cause starlight to dim and brighten, producing a subtle twinkle.

The team sought to model the hidden convection in the cores of massive stars. By building upon previous studies and including all relevant physics, their simulations accurately predict how a star’s brightness changes depending on convection-generated waves.

To isolate the waves that reach the surface and create twinkling, the team developed a filter that describes how waves bounce around inside the simulations. This “soundproofing” technique allows them to measure precisely how core convection generates waves and how they affect a star’s brightness.

Furthermore, the researchers applied their filter to the waves measured coming out of the convective core, accurately describing how the star changes these waves. They then developed a different filter for how waves should bounce around inside a real star. By applying this filter, they created simulations that show how waves would appear if viewed through a powerful telescope.

Taking their findings a step further, the team converted these simulations into sound by increasing the frequencies of the waves to make them audible. Different sounds correspond to waves produced by different-sized or bright stars.

This groundbreaking research not only offers new insights into the inner workings of stars but also opens up possibilities for future space telescopes to observe the central regions where elements essential for life are formed.

