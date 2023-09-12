زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

اسپیس ایکس موشک فالکون 9 را با ماهواره های استارلینک پرتاب می کند

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 12، 2023
اسپیس ایکس موشک فالکون 9 را با ماهواره های استارلینک پرتاب می کند

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, September 11th, at 11:57 p.m. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites, which are part of SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

If the initial launch is delayed, SpaceX has backup launch opportunities on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company aims to land the rocket’s first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, which will be the 11th flight for this particular booster.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on the SpaceX profile on X (formerly Twitter) about five minutes before liftoff.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project to create a global satellite internet constellation. These small satellites, weighing around 260 kg each, will be deployed in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity across the globe. With the deployment of 21 additional satellites, SpaceX will be expanding its Starlink fleet to enhance its growing broadband internet service.

SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket technology allows for cost-effective space launches by recovering and reusing the rocket’s first stage. The company has achieved significant milestones in landing and reflight of boosters, demonstrating the potential for reduced launch costs and increased accessibility to space.

منابع: SpaceX

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

تلسکوپ وب ناسا سیاره ای بالقوه قابل سکونت را در کهکشانی دیگر رصد می کند

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

چگونه حرکت شانه و آرنج انسان از نزول درخت نشات گرفته است

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

شواهد جدید حاکی از وجود پتانسیل آب در سیاره فراخورشیدی K2-18b است

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

رسانه

OM System Tough TG-7: افزودنی جدید به سری دوربین های کامپکت مقاوم

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

بر اساس مطالعه جدید، تعداد کاربران جهانی کیف پول دیجیتال تا سال 5.4 از 2028 میلیارد نفر خواهد گذشت.

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

اپل از AirPods Pro (نسل دوم) با شارژ USB-C و ویژگی‌های پیشرفته رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

واکنش کاربران رسانه های اجتماعی با میم ها به عرضه آیفون 15

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات