زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

راکت فالکون 9 اسپیس ایکس برای هفدهمین بار رکورددار پرتاب شد

Byرابرت اندرو

سپتامبر 23، 2023
راکت فالکون 9 اسپیس ایکس برای هفدهمین بار رکورددار پرتاب شد

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is poised to make history with its 17th launch tonight. The rocket, carrying 22 of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites, is scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 9:07 p.m. ET.

This launch will tie the record for the most liftoffs and landings for a single Falcon 9 first stage. Just days ago, a different Falcon 9 achieved this feat during another Starlink mission. The successful reuse of rockets plays a crucial role in SpaceX’s mission to make space travel more affordable and sustainable.

The Starlink megaconstellation is SpaceX’s ambitious project to provide global internet coverage. Currently, more than 4,750 operational Starlink satellites are orbiting the Earth, and this number is expected to increase significantly in the future. SpaceX has received approval to launch 12,000 broadband craft and has also applied for permission to launch an additional 30,000 satellites.

The 22 Starlink satellites aboard this Falcon 9 mission are scheduled to deploy from the rocket’s upper stage approximately 65 minutes after liftoff. Once deployed, these satellites will join the existing constellation, improving internet connectivity and expanding coverage for customers around the world.

SpaceX will provide a live stream of the launch on X, formerly known as Twitter. Coverage is expected to begin five minutes before liftoff, giving viewers the opportunity to witness this historic milestone in the company’s reusable rocket program.

منابع:
- شرح ماموریت اسپیس ایکس
- هیچ URL برای منابع ارائه نشده است

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

درک تأثیر یک ستاره بر رصد سیارات فراخورشیدی: بینش های TRAPPIST-1 b

سپتامبر 25، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

خورشید گرفتگی آینده در کلرادو: هر آنچه که باید بدانید

سپتامبر 25، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو
علم

دانشمندان اکسایتون های هابارد پایدار را در عایق موت مشاهده کردند

سپتامبر 25، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

درک تأثیر یک ستاره بر رصد سیارات فراخورشیدی: بینش های TRAPPIST-1 b

سپتامبر 25، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

خورشید گرفتگی آینده در کلرادو: هر آنچه که باید بدانید

سپتامبر 25، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

دانشمندان اکسایتون های هابارد پایدار را در عایق موت مشاهده کردند

سپتامبر 25، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تغذیه خشونت آمیز: چگونه سیاهچاله های کلان جرم فضا-زمان را می پیچند و شکاف می دهند

سپتامبر 25، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات