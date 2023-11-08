اسپیس ایکس برای رکوردشکنی هشتادمین پرتاب سال آماده می شود

SpaceX is gearing up for its historic 80th launch of the year as it prepares to send the Falcon 9 rocket into space. The launch is scheduled to take place tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. With this mission, SpaceX aims to achieve a milestone in its goal of launching 100 missions in a single year.

This particular mission, called Starlink, will be the 76th Falcon 9 mission of the year and the 46th one from Space Launch Complex 40. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 23 V2 mini Starlink satellites into a low-Earth orbit with a 43-degree orbital inclination. The deployment of these satellites will occur approximately one hour after the launch.

Booster 1073, the Falcon 9 rocket assigned to this mission, is no stranger to space travel. This will be its 11th flight and it has previously completed various missions, including six Starlink missions, two communications satellite launches, the Hakuto-R lunar mission, and a Space Station resupply mission.

Following its role in the mission, Booster 1073 will return to Earth and make a precision landing on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions’. This particular droneship was not long ago at Port Canaveral, having returned with Booster 1077 after a Starlink mission. The droneship was quickly refitted and made ready for its next voyage, highlighting the efficiency and effectiveness of SpaceX’s operations.

With just a few months left in the year, SpaceX is determined to reach its ambitious goal of launching 100 missions in 2023. This upcoming launch is a significant step towards that target. In addition to the Starlink mission, SpaceX has two more launches scheduled for this week, including the CRS-28 resupply mission to the International Space Station and the Transporter 9 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

If you’re interested in watching the launch, SpaceX will be live streaming the event on their website shortly before liftoff.

سوالات متداول (FAQ)

1. What is the goal of SpaceX’s upcoming mission?

SpaceX’s goal with the upcoming mission, known as Starlink, is to launch 23 V2 mini Starlink satellites into a low-Earth orbit.

2. How many launches has SpaceX completed this year?

With this upcoming launch, SpaceX will have completed 80 launches so far this year, with the aim of reaching 100 missions by the end of the year.

3. What is the history of the Falcon 9 rocket assigned to this mission?

The Falcon 9 rocket, named Booster 1073, has previously completed 10 flights. It has been used for six Starlink missions, two communications satellite launches, the Hakuto-R lunar mission, and a Space Station resupply mission.

4. What happens after the Falcon 9 rocket completes its mission?

After its role in the Starlink mission, Booster 1073 will return to Earth and make a precise landing on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions’.

5. How many more launches does SpaceX have scheduled for this year?

Aside from the Starlink mission, SpaceX has two more launches scheduled for this week. One is the CRS-28 resupply mission to the International Space Station, and the other is the Transporter 9 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.