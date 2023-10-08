زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

خورشید گرفتگی در 14 اکتبر سراسر آمریکای شمالی را فرا می گیرد

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 8، 2023
خورشید گرفتگی در 14 اکتبر سراسر آمریکای شمالی را فرا می گیرد

On Saturday, October 14, North America will be treated to a solar eclipse. The eclipse will begin over the Pacific Ocean, west of Vancouver Island, and then track southeast, making landfall in Oregon and crossing seven other US states before continuing on to Mexico and South America. While the effects of the eclipse will be visible north of the 49th parallel in Canada, it will be an annular eclipse, not a total eclipse.

The visual experience of the eclipse will vary across Canada. Vancouver and the Okanagan region in British Columbia will witness approximately 80% of the eclipse, while Calgary will see around 70%, Regina 60%, Winnipeg 50%, Toronto 30%, Montreal 20%, and the Atlantic provinces just 10%. The difference between an annular eclipse and a total eclipse is that during an annular eclipse, the moon does not fully block out the sun, creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon for viewers along the darkest part of the eclipse’s path.

The best viewing of the annular eclipse will be along the 125-mile-wide path of annularity. The coastal community of Florence, Oregon, which falls in the middle of the eclipse’s path, is already experiencing a surge in hotel bookings. It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during the eclipse without proper eye protection can cause severe eye injury. Therefore, experts advise the use of specialized eye protection when observing the eclipse.

منابع: گلوبال نیوز

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

ناسا اولین تصاویر از بزرگترین نمونه سیارکی جمع آوری شده را فاش می کند

اکتبر 11، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

درک اهمیت کوکی ها در حریم خصوصی آنلاین

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

شکنندگی سنسورهای محیطی در مناطق پرخطر

اکتبر 11، 2023 مامفو برشا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

ناسا اولین تصاویر از بزرگترین نمونه سیارکی جمع آوری شده را فاش می کند

اکتبر 11، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

درک اهمیت کوکی ها در حریم خصوصی آنلاین

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

شکنندگی سنسورهای محیطی در مناطق پرخطر

اکتبر 11، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

پرتاب فضاپیمای روان ناسا ممکن است به دلیل آب و هوای بد به تعویق بیفتد

اکتبر 11، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات