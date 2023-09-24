زندگی شهری

علم

ابریشم قوی تر از کولار: آینده لباس های محافظ

سپتامبر 24، 2023
Silk has long been hailed as a luxurious and sought-after fabric, but what if it could also provide unparalleled protection? Scientists are now exploring the idea of creating silk stronger than Kevlar, a synthetic material known for its high strength and durability. By combining the strength of spider silk with the ease of production from silkworms, researchers are making significant strides in the development of this revolutionary material.

Silkworms, the larvae of the Bombyx mori moth, have been used for centuries to produce silk due to their cooperative nature and ability to produce large quantities of the fabric. However, the silk produced by silkworms does not match the strength of spider silk. Attempts at farming spiders to produce silk have been unsuccessful, as the spiders tend to fight each other until only a few remain.

To overcome this challenge, scientists have turned to genetic modification. In a study published in the journal Matter, researchers successfully inserted a spider silk protein called MiSp into the genome of silkworms using CRISPR gene-editing technology. This resulted in hybrid silkworms capable of producing fibers that are stronger than conventional silkworm silk and about six times stronger than Kevlar.

While the hybrid silk is not as strong as some spider silks, it has the potential to revolutionize various industries. In the future, this silk could be used to develop lightweight and strong materials for aerospace applications, such as airplanes and spacecraft. Additionally, it holds promise in medical fields, particularly for surgical sutures and bandages.

Although it may not be available for commercial use in bulletproof clothing or fashion anytime soon, the development of silk stronger than Kevlar showcases the potential for advanced protective materials. The research opens up a world of possibilities for creating fabrics that combine style, comfort, and unmatched protection. Who knows, perhaps one day, characters like John Wick could have access to suits made from this incredible silk.

