ماموریت OSIRIS-REx ناسا نمونه سیارکی را با موفقیت بازگرداند

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a sample of dust and rock from an asteroid called Bennu. After a seven-year journey, the small black capsule containing the sample touched down in the Utah desert. This sample is likely to be the largest ever collected from an asteroid.

The main objective of the mission was to study Bennu in search of clues about the origins of the Solar System and life itself. Asteroids are the remnants of failed planets and destructive collisions in the early Solar System. By studying their composition, scientists can learn more about how planets formed and gain insights into the distribution of water, minerals, and carbon that are essential for life.

While telescopes can provide a rough idea of an asteroid’s surface composition, in-depth chemical analysis requires actual samples. Most of the asteroid samples available to researchers are in the form of meteorites that have crashed into Earth. However, these meteorites are not representative of all types of asteroids. Some asteroids are better at surviving the descent through Earth’s atmosphere than others, and there are meteorites that don’t match any known asteroid types.

To overcome this challenge, scientists use dedicated camera networks, such as Australia’s Desert Fireball Network, to observe incoming asteroids, recover meteorite samples, and track their paths back through space. This process helps identify the origins of meteorites and provides uncontaminated samples for further analysis in the laboratory.

Sample return missions, like OSIRIS-REx, are crucial for analyzing the makeup of extraterrestrial bodies. These missions involve traveling millions of kilometers, matching speed with the target, finding a safe landing site, collecting a sample, and returning to Earth. Much of this process needs to be autonomous due to communication delays with Earth.

OSIRIS-REx is the fourth mission to return extraterrestrial material to Earth. Previous missions, such as NASA’s Stardust, the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa, and Hayabusa2, have brought back samples from comets and asteroids. However, OSIRIS-REx is expected to have returned the largest sample yet, estimated to be around 250 grams.

In addition to studying the asteroid’s composition, the re-entry of the sample capsule also provides valuable scientific data. When space objects enter Earth’s atmosphere, they create fireballs and trigger shockwaves. The study of these phenomena can help researchers understand the physics of re-entry and why some meteorites survive while others do not.

