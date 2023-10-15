زندگی شهری

خورشید گرفتگی "حلقه آتش" آسمان ایالات متحده را زیبا می کند

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 15، 2023
A breathtaking solar eclipse, known as a “ring of fire,” took place in the United States this past Saturday. This rare astronomical event had eclipse-watchers eagerly anticipating its arrival, as it will be the last annular solar eclipse visible in American skies until June 21, 2039, according to NASA. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its farthest point from Earth, creating a stunning ring-like effect around the edges of the sun.

The eclipse was visible to Americans from Oregon to Texas. Starting just after 8 a.m. local time in Oregon and ending midday in Texas, spectators were treated to a mesmerizing display in the skies. However, those who missed it will have to wait until 2039 when the eclipse will pass only over the state of Alaska.

Numerous locations across the country became prime spots for witnessing this celestial event. At the Alamo in Texas, visitors had the opportunity to capture a photograph with the shrine of liberty in the background and the eclipse adorning the sky. In Utah’s Bryce Canyon, people embarked on hikes to immerse themselves in nature while observing the eclipse. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, eager observers flocked to the Griffith Observatory for a chance to catch a glimpse of this astronomical phenomenon.

The “ring of fire” eclipse garnered attention and awe from individuals across the United States. With its dazzling display and the rarity of its occurrence, it served as a reminder of the wonders of the cosmos and the beauty of celestial events.

