زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

ستاره شناسان معمای کهکشان های عظیم در کیهان اولیه را حل کردند

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 7، 2023
ستاره شناسان معمای کهکشان های عظیم در کیهان اولیه را حل کردند

Scientists have long been fascinated by the early history of our universe, and the James Webb Space Telescope has recently provided an astonishing glimpse into this enigmatic epoch known as cosmic dawn. In a surprising discovery, the telescope captured images of what appear to be massive and mature galaxies, challenging existing theories about the early universe.

These unexpected findings led researchers to question the fundamental principles of cosmology, the science that studies the origin and development of the universe. However, a new study may offer a resolution to this mystery without the need to discard current scientific understanding.

Utilizing advanced computer simulations, scientists developed models to simulate the evolution of the earliest galaxies. Their simulations revealed that star formation in these galaxies unfolded differently in the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang compared to large galaxies like our own Milky Way today.

According to the study, these early galaxies may have been relatively small in size, as anticipated. However, they emitted a luminosity comparable to massive galaxies due to intense bursts of star formation. This deceptive brightness gave the impression of substantial mass.

“Astronomers can confidently measure the brightness of these early galaxies since photons, particles of light, are directly detectable and countable. Determining their actual size or mass, on the other hand, is a far more challenging task,” explained Guochao Sun, a postdoctoral fellow in astronomy at Northwestern University and the lead author of the study.

The research, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, provides valuable insights into the evolution of galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings help scientists refine their understanding of the early universe, shedding light on the formation of galaxies and the processes that governed their development.

منابع:
– Dawn Magazine (October 7, 2023)

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

کاوش در شکستن کوانتومی: دیدگاهی جدید در دنیای کلاسیک و کوانتومی

اکتبر 9، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

اهمیت مدیریت ترجیحات رضایت

اکتبر 9، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

چگونه تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب درک ما از جهان را بازنویسی می کند

اکتبر 9، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

کاوش در شکستن کوانتومی: دیدگاهی جدید در دنیای کلاسیک و کوانتومی

اکتبر 9، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

اهمیت مدیریت ترجیحات رضایت

اکتبر 9، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

چگونه تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب درک ما از جهان را بازنویسی می کند

اکتبر 9، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

کاوشگر خورشیدی پارکر به‌عنوان سریع‌ترین شی ساخت بشر رکورد می‌زند

اکتبر 9، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات