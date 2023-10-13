زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

دانشمندان تغییر مکان سانترومر را در ژنوم سویا کشف کردند

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 13، 2023
دانشمندان تغییر مکان سانترومر را در ژنوم سویا کشف کردند

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has shed light on the phenomenon of centromere repositioning in the soybean genome. Centromere repositioning involves the formation of new centromeres at different locations on the chromosomes without altering the genetic sequences. This process is known to play a crucial role in genome evolution and speciation in mammalian species.

In their study, the researchers analyzed the centromere structures of 27 soybean accessions, which included wild soybeans, landraces, and cultivars. Using CENH3-ChIP-seq data, they identified two new centromere satellites associated with chromosome 1, revealing significant rearrangements in the centromere structures of this chromosome across different accessions. The researchers observed a high frequency of centromere repositioning on 14 out of 20 chromosomes, with many of the newly formed centromeres located near the native centromeres.

The researchers also conducted hybridization experiments by crossing two accessions with mismatched centromeres. The results showed that a significant proportion of centromeres in the subsequent generation underwent changes in both size and position compared to their parental counterparts. This highlights the role of centromere satellites in centromere organization and stability.

This groundbreaking research not only unveils the widespread phenomenon of centromere repositioning in the soybean genome but also emphasizes the importance of centromere satellites in controlling centromere positions and supporting their critical functions. The findings contribute to a better understanding of soybean genome evolution and have implications for the fields of genetics and developmental biology.

منابع:

Yang Liu et al, Pan-centromere reveals widespread centromere repositioning of soybean genomes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2310177120

آکادمی علوم چین

Phys.org

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

دانشمندان اسرار فرامواد مکانیکی را کشف کردند

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

اهمیت گسترش دستورالعمل های حفاظت از سیاره

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا
علم

اسرار روان، سیارکی غنی از فلز

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

دانشمندان اسرار فرامواد مکانیکی را کشف کردند

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

اهمیت گسترش دستورالعمل های حفاظت از سیاره

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

اسرار روان، سیارکی غنی از فلز

اکتبر 16، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

اولین پرواز مافوق صوت X-59 ناسا به سال آینده به تعویق افتاد

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات