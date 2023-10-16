زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

Pierolapithecus Cranium بینش هایی را در مورد ظاهر میمون منقرض شده و قرارگیری تکاملی نشان می دهد

Byگابریل بوتا

اکتبر 16، 2023
Pierolapithecus Cranium بینش هایی را در مورد ظاهر میمون منقرض شده و قرارگیری تکاملی نشان می دهد

A team of paleoanthropologists has reconstructed the face of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, an extinct ape, using its only known cranium. This reconstruction sheds light on the ape’s appearance and placement in the hominid family tree. The fossil cranium, dating back 12 million years, was found alongside other extinct apes, Dryopithecus and Anoiapithecus, in a landfill near Barcelona, Spain.

To better understand the characteristics of Pierolapithecus and compare it to other hominids, the team conducted CT scans of the fossil cranium and virtually reconstructed it. This research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the importance of skull and dental features in determining evolutionary relationships among species.

The ability of Pierolapithecus to assume an upright posture suggests its capacity to navigate through canopies and hang on branches, a trait shared by many hominids. However, the fragmented and distorted nature of the fossil record has made it challenging to accurately place Pierolapithecus on the hominid family tree.

By comparing the virtually reconstructed cranium of Pierolapithecus to other known hominids, the team identified similarities in shape and size with both extinct and extant great apes. Evolutionary modeling based on these characteristics allowed the researchers to determine some facial aspects of the last common ancestor of hominids, which shares many features with Pierolapithecus.

The newly reconstructed cranium provides valuable insights into the enigmatic ancestor that lies at the roots of the hominid family tree. As more fossils are discovered and advanced imaging techniques are employed, our understanding of our evolutionary origins continues to grow.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (no URLs provided)

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

سرس: کشف راز مواد شیمیایی آلی آن

اکتبر 18، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

آینده نجوم: هوش مصنوعی و ربات بررسی گذرا روشن

اکتبر 18، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

مطالعه ای افزایش ذوب یخ های سطحی در گرینلند و کاهش ذوب در قطب جنوب را نشان می دهد.

اکتبر 18، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

سرس: کشف راز مواد شیمیایی آلی آن

اکتبر 18، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

آینده نجوم: هوش مصنوعی و ربات بررسی گذرا روشن

اکتبر 18، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

مطالعه ای افزایش ذوب یخ های سطحی در گرینلند و کاهش ذوب در قطب جنوب را نشان می دهد.

اکتبر 18، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

وقتی خورشید ما بمیرد چه اتفاقی برای خورشید خواهد افتاد؟

اکتبر 18، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات