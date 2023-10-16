زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

قانون جدید طبیعت: تکامل برای سیستم های پیچیده در همه مقیاس ها اعمال می شود

Byرابرت اندرو

اکتبر 16، 2023
قانون جدید طبیعت: تکامل برای سیستم های پیچیده در همه مقیاس ها اعمال می شود

Scientists and philosophers have proposed a new law of nature that expands upon Charles Darwin’s theory of biological evolution. This law suggests that evolution is not limited to biological species but is a phenomenon that occurs at all levels of complexity in the natural world. The law, known as the “law of increasing functional information,” states that complex systems, both living and non-living, evolve towards greater diversity and patterning over time.

The law proposes that evolving systems, whether they are atoms, minerals, planets, or stars, are made up of interacting building blocks. These systems undergo processes, such as cellular mutation, that generate a multitude of different configurations. Evolution occurs when these configurations are subject to selection for useful functions. Essentially, nature preferentially favors those configurations that have a degree of functionality.

This law provides a new perspective on the diversity and complexity seen in the universe. While there are well-documented laws that explain forces, motions, gravity, and electricity, they do not account for the increasing diversity and complexity observed at atomic, molecular, and mineral levels. For example, stars, which initially consisted of only hydrogen and helium, forged heavier elements through thermonuclear fusion. Subsequent generations of stars formed from the remnants of the previous generation and created even more elements.

This new law of nature also proposes three universal concepts of selection: the ability to endure, the endurance of active processes, and the emergence of novel characteristics as adaptations to the environment. Examples of this “novelty generation” in the biological realm include the development of swimming, walking, flying, and thinking abilities in organisms. Understanding this law could provide insights into the development of unfamiliar systems, such as the organic chemistry on Saturn’s moon Titan, and shed light on the potential existence of extraterrestrial life.

منابع:

- موسسه علمی کارنگی

- مجموعه مقالات آکادمی ملی علوم

By رابرت اندرو

پست مرتبط

علم

طیف‌سنجی انتشار تشعشع سیکلوترون: رویکردی امیدوارکننده برای اندازه‌گیری جرم نوترینوی گریزان

اکتبر 18، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

درک و کاهش زمین لغزش: یک تلاش ضروری

اکتبر 18، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

سرس: کشف راز مواد شیمیایی آلی آن

اکتبر 18، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

طیف‌سنجی انتشار تشعشع سیکلوترون: رویکردی امیدوارکننده برای اندازه‌گیری جرم نوترینوی گریزان

اکتبر 18، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

درک و کاهش زمین لغزش: یک تلاش ضروری

اکتبر 18، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

سرس: کشف راز مواد شیمیایی آلی آن

اکتبر 18، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

آینده نجوم: هوش مصنوعی و ربات بررسی گذرا روشن

اکتبر 18، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات