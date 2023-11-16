کشف راز: چرا اندازه برخی از سیارات فراخورشیدی کوچک می شود؟

In the vast expanse of space, there exists an intriguing array of exoplanets – planets located outside our own solar system. These diverse worlds range from small, rocky planets to massive gas giants. However, astronomers have noticed a perplexing phenomenon: a scarcity of exoplanets with diameters between 1.5 and 2 times that of Earth. This so-called “size gap” has raised questions about the factors influencing planet size.

Fortunately, a groundbreaking study conducted by scientists using data from NASA’s retired Kepler Space Telescope has provided intriguing evidence that sheds light on this cosmic mystery. Led by Caltech/IPAC scientist Jessie Christiansen, the research suggests that the cores of certain sub-Neptune planets may be responsible for their shrinking size.

Exoplanets are planetary bodies discovered beyond our solar system. To date, more than 5,000 exoplanets have been confirmed, each offering valuable insights into the vastness and diversity of our universe. But what causes some of these planets to diminish in size?

The study proposes two primary mechanisms for the reduction in planet size: core-powered mass loss and photoevaporation. Core-powered mass loss occurs when radiation from a planet’s hot core gradually pushes its atmosphere outwards. This mechanism is likely to occur around the 1 billion-year mark of a planet’s existence. On the other hand, photoevaporation happens when a star’s intense radiation strips away a planet’s atmosphere, comparable to a hairdryer melting an ice cube. However, the new evidence supports the theory that core-powered mass loss is the main driver of the observed size gap.

To investigate these theories, Christiansen’s team analyzed data from the K2 mission, focusing on the Praesepe and Hyades star clusters. Interestingly, the findings revealed that nearly all stars in these clusters still retain sub-Neptune planets, indicating that their atmospheres have not been eroded by photoevaporation. Therefore, core-powered mass loss emerges as the more plausible explanation for the discrepancy in planet sizes.

This study not only unravels one of space’s enduring enigmas but also has significant implications for our understanding of exoplanet evolution and potential planetary habitability. By comprehending the mechanisms that shape exoplanet atmospheres, scientists can gain crucial insights into the conditions necessary for life to thrive on distant worlds.

As Christiansen emphasizes, this research is ongoing, and future studies will continue to explore and validate these theories. The ever-expanding knowledge of exoplanets promises to unlock the secrets of the universe and reveal the infinite possibilities that lie beyond our cosmic neighborhood.

