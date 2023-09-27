زندگی شهری

علم

ماموریت OSIRIS-REx ناسا نمونه هایی از سیارک بننو را برمی گرداند

مامفو برشا

سپتامبر 27، 2023
ماموریت OSIRIS-REx ناسا نمونه هایی از سیارک بننو را برمی گرداند

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully accomplished its mission of returning samples from the asteroid Bennu. During the examination of the sample return canister, scientists discovered black dust and debris on the avionics deck. The initial lid of the capsule was removed by NASA, revealing these unexpected findings.

The sample return canister, which is part of the OSIRIS-REx mission, was recently delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. This center houses the world’s largest collection of astromaterials and will be responsible for the disassembly of the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) to access the bulk sample within.

When the lid was lifted from the canister, NASA scientists were taken aback by the presence of dark powder and sand-sized particles on the inside of the lid and base. This operation took place in a specifically designed laboratory for the OSIRIS-REx mission, ensuring safe handling of the hardware.

Lockheed Martin Recovery Specialists played a crucial role in removing the aluminum lid of the sample return canister. This delicate task was carried out in a specially designed glovebox, ensuring the safe handling of the hardware.

Once the TAGSAM is separated from the canister, it will be inserted into a sealed transfer container, which will preserve a nitrogen environment for up to two hours. This allows the team sufficient time to insert the TAGSAM into another specialized glovebox, expediting the disassembly process.

The mission’s scientists are focused on meticulously and precisely revealing the sample to avoid any contact with the delicate hardware. This mission provides valuable insights into the composition of asteroids and contributes to our understanding of the universe.

