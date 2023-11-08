دانشمندان سیاهچاله کلان جرم باستانی را کشف کردند که درک ما از جهان را گسترش می دهد

Scientists have made an astonishing discovery that challenges our current understanding of the early universe. Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory, researchers have uncovered a black hole that predates the one in our Milky Way galaxy and is ten times larger. This finding confirms the longstanding hypothesis that supermassive black holes existed at the dawn of the universe.

The age of this extraordinary black hole is estimated to be around 13.2 billion years, making it roughly 200 million years older than previously discovered black holes. To put this into perspective, this ancient behemoth originated only 670 million years after the Big Bang.

Lead author Akos Bogdan, from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, explains that black holes in certain galaxies can weigh between 10% to 100% of the total mass of all the stars in that galaxy. This contrasts significantly with the black holes in the Milky Way and nearby galaxies, which account for only 0.1% of the total mass.

“It’s just really early on in the universe to be such a behemoth,” remarks Priyamvada Natarajan of Yale University, who participated in the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The researchers believe that this black hole formed from gigantic clouds of gas that collapsed in a neighboring galaxy. As the two galaxies merged, the supermassive black hole took center stage. Confirming its existence, Chandra detected the black hole’s X-rays emitted as gas spirals into it. This distinguishable feature categorizes it as a quasar, as it actively grows and emits intense radiation.

While this discovery sheds light on the early stages of the universe, it also raises new questions about the formation and growth of black holes. Scientists anticipate that the Webb telescope, along with other future observatories, will uncover more ancient black holes, expanding our knowledge of these enigmatic cosmic objects.

پرسش و پاسخهای متداول

سیاه چاله چیست؟

A black hole is a region in space with an extremely strong gravitational pull, so intense that nothing, not even light, can escape its grasp. It is formed from the remnants of massive stars that have collapsed under their own gravity.

کوازار چیست؟

A quasar is a type of black hole that emits vast amounts of energy and light. It occurs when a supermassive black hole actively feeds on surrounding matter, causing the gas to glow brightly.

How do scientists detect black holes?

Scientists often use space telescopes like the Chandra X-Ray Observatory to detect black holes. By observing X-rays emitted from gas falling into black holes, researchers can confirm their presence.

What are the implications of discovering ancient supermassive black holes?

The discovery of ancient supermassive black holes provides valuable insights into the formation and growth of these cosmic giants. It challenges existing theories about the timeline of black hole development and contributes to our understanding of the early universe.