زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

برخورد کوه یخ عظیم با جزیره، جلوگیری از فاجعه برای پنگوئن ها

Byمامفو برشا

اکتبر 6، 2023
برخورد کوه یخ عظیم با جزیره، جلوگیری از فاجعه برای پنگوئن ها

An incredible encounter between an enormous iceberg and a remote island has provided scientists with a fascinating glimpse into the collision of unstoppable forces. NASA’s Earth Observatory captured the moment in September when the colossal iceberg, known as D30-A, collided with Clarence Island off the coast of Antarctica.

Measuring a staggering 72 kilometers long by 20 kilometers wide, the iceberg approached the southeastern coast of the island before crashing into it and ultimately drifting away. Glaciologist Christopher Shuman explained that the iceberg did not remain stuck to the island due to the deep water and sheer drop-off on the eastern side of Clarence Island, allowing the iceberg to pass through.

Clarence Island serves as a crucial breeding area for approximately 200,000 chinstrap penguins. Fortunately, the penguins had already departed the island for their breeding season, averting a potentially disastrous outcome. Ecologist Heather Lynch emphasized that if the collision had occurred in December, when the penguins were actively breeding, it could have resulted in a failed breeding year, as even a few days of restricted access to the colony could lead to significant consequences.

NASA predicts that the iceberg will continue to drift east past the Horn of South America and be pushed north into the warmer waters of the Atlantic, where it will eventually melt. This encounter offers scientists valuable insights into the dynamic processes of icebergs and their potential impact on delicate ecosystems.

منابع:
– NASA’s Earth Observatory
– Glaciologist Christopher Shuman
– Ecologist Heather Lynch

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

اهمیت رضایت و حفظ حریم خصوصی در بازاریابی آنلاین

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

صخره های کیهانی: پرده برداری از تولد ستاره پنهان

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

مقصد بعدی مریخ نورد استقامت: نقطه جورابی

اکتبر 7، 2023 گابریل بوتا

دلتنگ شدی

علم

اهمیت رضایت و حفظ حریم خصوصی در بازاریابی آنلاین

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

صخره های کیهانی: پرده برداری از تولد ستاره پنهان

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

مقصد بعدی مریخ نورد استقامت: نقطه جورابی

اکتبر 7، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
علم

تلسکوپ فضایی جیمز وب یافته های شگفت انگیزی را در مورد کهکشان های اولیه نشان می دهد

اکتبر 7، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات