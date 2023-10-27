Roscosmos Warns of Aging Equipment on the International Space Station

Russian space agency Roscosmos has raised concerns about the aging equipment on the International Space Station (ISS), highlighting that the majority of Russian components have exceeded their warranty period. This announcement comes after the recent coolant leak in the Russian segment of the station, marking the third leak within a year.

In a televised statement, Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov acknowledged that the ISS is nearing the end of its operational life. Although the Russian segment’s operation has been extended until 2028 by government decision, Borisov emphasized that the equipment has already surpassed its intended lifespan.

Alarming reports reveal that approximately 80% of the Russian equipment on the ISS is now operating beyond its warranty period. This raises questions about the reliability and safety of the Russian space program.

Russia’s space program has experienced numerous setbacks and failures ever since the collapse of the USSR. Notably, the country has lost two Mars missions and its first lunar probe in nearly 50 years. The recent crash of the Luna-25 mission, which took 16 years to develop, has prompted Roscosmos to reflect on the underlying causes. Borisov attributed the prolonged development time to inconsistent funding.

While acknowledging the young team’s efforts behind the Luna-25 probe, Borisov emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes and continuing the work. He refrained from criticizing the team, emphasizing instead the need to draw the right conclusions and improve future projects.

The Russian space sector has long faced financial challenges and corruption scandals. Despite these setbacks, President Vladimir Putin has expressed determination to maintain Russia’s lunar program and overcome the obstacles encountered along the way.

[Source: Space.com](https://www.space.com/russia-warns-international-space-station-aging-equipment.html)

پاسخ به برخی سوالات مهم

1. What is Roscosmos?

Roscosmos is the Russian space agency responsible for space activities, including satellite launches, exploration missions, and international collaborations.

2. Why is the aging equipment on the ISS a concern?

The aging equipment on the ISS raises concerns about its reliability and safety. Components operating beyond their warranty period may be more prone to failures, potentially jeopardizing the operations and the well-being of the crew.

3. Why has Russia’s space program faced setbacks?

Russia’s space program has faced setbacks due to factors such as inconsistent funding, corruption scandals, and the challenges of transitioning from the Soviet era. These setbacks have resulted in failed missions and technological delays.

4. What was the Luna-25 mission?

The Luna-25 mission was Russia’s first lunar probe in almost 50 years. It encountered a crash after 16 years of development, prompting a need for reflection and improvement in the Russian space program.

5. What is the future of Russia’s lunar program?

Despite setbacks, President Vladimir Putin has expressed a commitment to continue Russia’s lunar program. The aim is to overcome obstacles, improve funding stability, and achieve successful missions in the future.