زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

یوتا از خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی تماشایی استقبال می کند

Byویکی استاوروپولو

اکتبر 14، 2023
یوتا از خورشید گرفتگی حلقوی تماشایی استقبال می کند

Utah is taking center stage as the highly anticipated annular solar eclipse graces the skies on Saturday morning. People from far and wide have flocked to the Beehive State to witness this celestial phenomenon, as it can only be seen in select locations across the country. While the southern and central parts of Utah will experience the full effect of the eclipse, the northern areas can expect approximately 90 percent coverage.

The last time the United States witnessed an eclipse of this magnitude was back in 2017. This rare occurrence has sparked an atmosphere of excitement and curiosity among both locals and visitors.

An annular eclipse happens when the moon aligns directly in front of the sun, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle. However, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon fully blocks the sun, an annular eclipse forms a “Ring of Fire” effect, as the outer edge of the sun remains visible around the moon.

It is important to note that directly staring at a solar eclipse, particularly not in totality, can be harmful to the eyes. Ordinary sunglasses are insufficient for safe viewing, as they do not provide adequate protection from the intense solar rays. To ensure eye safety, NASA advises using solar eclipse glasses that are certified with ISO 12312-2 markings.

This captivating event offers a rare opportunity to marvel at the wonders of the universe and serves as a reminder of the immense beauty and power present in our solar system. As spectators gather to witness this phenomenon, they share a collective sense of awe and appreciation for the cosmic spectacle unfolding above.

منابع:
- ناسا
- تریبون دریاچه نمک

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

هلیوسفر: حباب غول پیکری که منظومه شمسی ما را احاطه کرده است

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

درک کوکی ها: آنچه باید بدانید

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

ناسا سیارکی را در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین کشف کرد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

هلیوسفر: حباب غول پیکری که منظومه شمسی ما را احاطه کرده است

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

درک کوکی ها: آنچه باید بدانید

اکتبر 16، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

ناسا سیارکی را در حال نزدیک شدن به زمین کشف کرد

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
علم

جستجوی مرموز برای سیاره نه: واقعیت یا تخیل؟

اکتبر 16، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات