علم

دانشمندان "حلقه آلیس" را در قلمرو کوانتومی کشف کردند که نگاهی اجمالی به جهان آینه ای ارائه می دهد.

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 20، 2023
Scientists studying the quantum realm have made a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially unravel the mysteries of this elusive dimension. The team, led by Professor Mikko Möttönen of Aalto University and Professor David Hall from Amherst College, has observed an extraordinary phenomenon known as an “Alice ring.” Dubbed after Lewis Carroll’s mirror universe in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, these fleeting structures could potentially serve as gateways to an otherworldly mirror universe.

In quantum physics, monopoles are proposed to be the counterparts of dipoles. While dipoles have positive and negative charges at opposing ends, monopoles possess either a positive or a negative charge. The hypothesis is that when a magnetic monopole decays, it creates a brief ring-like structure, akin to the mirror universe described by Carroll.

For decades, Alice rings have remained elusive, but the research team claims to have observed these structures in nature for the first time. The researchers manipulated a gas of rubidium atoms in a nonmagnetic state near absolute zero temperature, creating a monopole by steering a three-dimensional magnetic field’s zero point into the quantum gas. The result was a perfectly formed Alice ring.

It is worth noting that Alice rings are exceptionally fragile and last only for a few milliseconds. The slightest external force causes them to decay. However, when viewed from the center of the ring, the world appears mirrored, as if the ring were a portal into a world of antimatter. This observation affirms the parallel with Carroll’s mirror universe.

Published in the journal Nature Communications, this groundbreaking discovery offers a potential window into understanding quantum physics more deeply. While it is uncertain whether this breakthrough will lead to attending tea parties with mad hatters, it opens up new possibilities for exploring the intricate nature of the quantum realm.

