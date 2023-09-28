زندگی شهری

علم

کنترل اصطکاک بر روی سطوح گرافن با میدان های الکتریکی

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 28، 2023
A research team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of California has discovered a new method to dynamically tune and control friction on a graphene surface using external electric fields. Friction plays a crucial role in various systems, including the behavior of sliding contacts, material wear, and fluid flow across surfaces. The ability to actively control friction is becoming increasingly important as micro- and nanoscale devices gain popularity.

The researchers studied the friction at the nanoscale contact between graphene Field-Effect Transistors (FETs) and an Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) tip. They found that by modulating the doping level of graphene using an external electric field, the friction could be enhanced and tuned. Specifically, when graphene was in contact with semiconducting tips, the friction was sensitive to the charge density in graphene.

One of the most promising methods for controlling friction is through the use of external electric fields. These fields can alter the properties of lubricants, material surfaces, and the interactions between them. The team of researchers believes that 2D materials, such as graphene, are an excellent choice for designing interacting surfaces due to their high mechanical strength, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Traditionally, surfaces coated with graphene films exhibit very low friction. However, the researchers discovered that by exposing the graphene-coated surface to an electric field under the right conditions, the friction could be “turned on.” The system could then be controlled in this higher friction state before being switched back to a lower friction state, all without applying large electrical biases between the surfaces in contact.

This discovery has the potential to significantly reduce energy consumption in nano- and micro-electromechanical systems and allow for dynamic control of friction. It also mitigates the enhanced wear and corrosion of sliding surfaces when direct bias is applied. The research team believes that their work will pave the way for novel approaches in surface design and contribute to advancements in various fields.

منابع:
- دانشگاه ایلینویز Urbana-Champaign
- دانشگاه کالیفرنیا

