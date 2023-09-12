زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

دستگاه نوری حذف ایمن پاتوژن را بر روی سطوح ارائه می دهد

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 12، 2023
دستگاه نوری حذف ایمن پاتوژن را بر روی سطوح ارائه می دهد

Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Source: Osaka University

By ویکی استاوروپولو

پست مرتبط

علم

چگونه حرکت شانه و آرنج انسان از نزول درخت نشات گرفته است

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

شواهد جدید حاکی از وجود پتانسیل آب در سیاره فراخورشیدی K2-18b است

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

کشف غافلگیرکننده بینش جدیدی در مورد کهکشان های حلقه قطبی نشان می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

رسانه

تیم کوک: رهبر رویایی که اپل را به ارتفاعات جدید می برد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

معرفی فراری KC23: یک برنامه ویژه منحصر به فرد در مسیر

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

به گزارش Amouranth، پخش‌کنندگانی که به دلیل نفوذ ممنوع می‌شوند: مزایا و معایب

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

ایکس‌باکس از کنترلر بی‌سیم جدید Astral Purple رونمایی کرد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات