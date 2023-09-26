پیشرفت در موجبرهای دوبعدی برای دستکاری کارآمد نور

Researchers from the University of Chicago have made a breakthrough in the field of 2D waveguides by demonstrating that a sheet of glass crystal just a few atoms thick can efficiently trap and carry light for up to a centimeter. This discovery holds promising implications for the development of high-performance photonic devices.

The scientists utilized molybdenum disulfide glass crystal, which was thinner than the photon itself, to construct the 2D optical waveguides. Surprisingly, the super-thin crystal not only held energy but also delivered it a thousand times further than any similar systems observed before. The trapped light exhibited behavior consistent with travel in a 2D space, allowing for easy manipulation using lenses or prisms. This feature enables the construction of intricate devices with the glass crystals.

The researchers foresee various applications for 2D waveguides, including the development of sensors for molecular detection and thin photonic circuits that can be stacked. By leveraging the exceptional light-trapping capabilities of these waveguides, it may be possible to enhance the efficiency and performance of optical systems.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Science, titled “Wafer-scale δ waveguides for integrated two-dimensional photonics” (Myungjae Lee et al., 2023).

Layered Nickelates for Non-Volatile Phase Change Memory

Scientists from Tohoku University and University of Tsukuba have explored the potential of layered nickelates as a material for non-volatile phase change memory devices. Layered nickelates are complex oxide materials composed of nickel ions and exhibit a layered structure. These materials undergo a reversible transition between three crystalline phases upon heating and cooling, making them suitable for application in memory devices.

The research team focused on a specific layered nickelate composed of layers of strontium, bismuth, and oxygen atoms in a ‘rock salt’ structural arrangement, interspersed with layers of molecules of strontium, nickel, and oxygen atoms in a perovskite structure. The material demonstrated a thermally reentrant crystalline phase change, enabling the reversible switching of electrical resistivity at room temperature.

By harnessing the unique properties of layered nickelates, such as their superior phase change capabilities, the researchers aim to develop multi-level non-volatile phase change memory devices for everyday applications. This advancement could lead to the creation of more efficient and faster data processing systems.

The study was published in Advanced Science under the title “Thermally Reentrant Crystalline Phase Change in Perovskite-Derivative Nickelate Enabling Reversible Switching of Room-Temperature Electrical Resistivity” (Matsumoto, K. et al., 2023).

High-Performance Tin Halide Perovskite Transistors

A collaborative effort by researchers from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China has resulted in the development of tin halide perovskite p-type transistors with high hole mobility and reduced defects. These transistors exhibit excellent performance levels, making them suitable for applications that require fast and efficient data processing.

The team used three distinct perovskite cation processes to fabricate the p-type perovskite semiconductor layer. The resulting transistors demonstrated high hole mobility and an on/off current ratio, which is considered the highest performance level achieved thus far by p-type perovskite transistors.

The researchers anticipate that as the performance of low-temperature process p-type semiconductors continues to improve, electronic circuits with faster performance and enhanced data processing speeds can be achieved. This research holds significant potential for applications in electrical and electronic engineering, further advancing the capabilities of semiconductors and transistors.

The study, titled “Tin perovskite transistors and complementary circuits based on A-site cation engineering,” was published in Nature Electronics (Zhu, H. et al., 2023).

