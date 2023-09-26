زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

باستان شناسان سازه چوبی نیم میلیون ساله را در زامبیا کشف کردند

Byمامفو برشا

سپتامبر 26، 2023
باستان شناسان سازه چوبی نیم میلیون ساله را در زامبیا کشف کردند

Archaeologists have recently uncovered the oldest known wooden structure, dating back nearly half a million years. The remarkable find consists of two interlocking logs, with an intentionally created notch in the upper piece to enable them to fit together at right angles. Experts believe this structure, located near the Kalambo Falls on the border of Zambia and Tanzania, likely served as a wooden platform or walkway, providing a dry surface for storing food or firewood, or potentially as a foundation for constructing a dwelling.

The discovery was made in 2019 by a team of researchers, with Professor Geoff Duller from the University of Aberystwyth in the United Kingdom being one of the key members. By analyzing the cut marks left by stone tools, the team determined the purpose and significance of this ancient wooden structure. It offers unique insights into the technological capabilities and resourcefulness of early human ancestors.

This finding sheds light on the sophistication of prehistoric communities and challenges our previous understandings of their abilities. The deliberate craftsmanship required to create an interlocking structure suggests a level of craftsmanship and ingenuity that was previously unrecognized. Additionally, the longevity of wood as a building material in this ancient context is surprising, considering the challenges of preservation over such an extended period.

Further investigations and analysis will need to be conducted to deepen our understanding of this remarkable discovery. By studying the materials, surroundings, and dating techniques, researchers can gain valuable insights into the lives of early humans and enhance our knowledge of human history.

منابع:
CNN

By مامفو برشا

پست مرتبط

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

علم

پیشرفتی در تحقیقات گونه های منقرض شده: RNA چند قرنی که از نمونه ببر تاسمانی توالی یابی شده است

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

سیارک 2023 SF6: برخورد نزدیک با زمین

سپتامبر 27، 2023 مامفو برشا 0 نظرات
علم

هدف مرکز پیشگامانه در دانشگاه کلرادو بولدر بهبود پیش بینی آب و هوای فضا

سپتامبر 27، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
علم

درگیری عصب شناسان بر سر نظریه اطلاعات یکپارچه

سپتامبر 27، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات