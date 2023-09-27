زندگی شهری

فرانک روبیو فضانورد ناسا با طولانی ترین پرواز فضایی به تاریخ می پردازد

Byویکی استاوروپولو

سپتامبر 27، 2023
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is set to make history as he prepares to return to Earth on Wednesday after completing the longest single spaceflight by an American. Along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, Rubio will undock their Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS), marking the end of a record-breaking 371-day mission.

Throughout their journey in space, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin traveled 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth. Following undocking, they are scheduled to land on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan three hours later. Rubio will then board a NASA plane back to the US after being flown to Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

Rubio’s historic spaceflight began on September 21, 2022, surpassing the previous US record held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for the longest single spaceflight. Vande Hei’s record was 355 days. The original plan was for Rubio and his crewmates to return in March 2023, but a coolant leak in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft they launched on led to an extended mission.

Despite the unexpected challenges, Rubio and his crew successfully completed their extended stay aboard the ISS, contributing valuable data to the understanding of long-duration spaceflight. NASA will provide full coverage of Rubio’s return journey, from hatch closing through landing, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

Source: Sibu Kumar Tripathi, Edited By: Sibu Kumar Tripathi, Published On: Sep 27, 2023

