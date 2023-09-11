زندگی شهری

رونمایی از فناوری های جدید و قدرت هوش مصنوعی

علم

جت های صاعقه غول پیکر نادری که بر فراز پورتوریکو ضبط شده اند

Byگابریل بوتا

سپتامبر 11، 2023
جت های صاعقه غول پیکر نادری که بر فراز پورتوریکو ضبط شده اند

A photographer documenting a tropical storm in Puerto Rico has captured the rare occurrence of gigantic jets of lightning shooting upward from the clouds. The phenomenon, confirmed by science only recently, is extremely rare, with such jets occurring only 1,000 times a year.

Gigantic jets of lightning are significantly more powerful than regular lightning bolts, being 50 times stronger. They are identifiable by their red color since they make contact with the Earth’s ionosphere, located 50 to 400 miles above sea level. Most of these jets occur during thunderstorms above the open ocean.

The photographer, Frankie Lucena, used two cameras to capture the breathtaking event: a black and white Watec 902HU camera with high light sensitivity, and a Sony A7s astrophotography mirrorless camera known for its excellent performance in low-light conditions. He managed to capture the jets while documenting a tropical storm that later developed into Hurricane Franklin.

This is not the first time Lucena has recorded such gigantic jets. In 2017, using the Gemini Cloudcam mounted on the Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawaii, he noticed and captured these jets. During that occurrence, he also observed rare ripples appearing in the sky above the storm, which he identified as “gravity waves.”

Scientists are still unsure why gigantic jets shoot upward instead of downward, like regular lightning bolts. It is believed that some kind of blockage may be preventing the lightning from exiting the bottom of the cloud, but further research is needed to confirm this hypothesis.

The International Space Station (ISS) has also provided valuable footage of gigantic jets, allowing scientists to gain a new perspective on the electrical activity that occurs above tropical thunderstorms.

Frankie Lucena’s work can be found on various platforms, including his website, YouTube, Instagram, and Flickr.

منابع:

-*Daily Mail*

-*SpaceWeather*

-*Live Science*

-*YouTube*

-*Instagram*

-*Flickr*

By گابریل بوتا

پست مرتبط

علم

چگونه حرکت شانه و آرنج انسان از نزول درخت نشات گرفته است

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو
علم

شواهد جدید حاکی از وجود پتانسیل آب در سیاره فراخورشیدی K2-18b است

سپتامبر 13، 2023 مامفو برشا
علم

کشف غافلگیرکننده بینش جدیدی در مورد کهکشان های حلقه قطبی نشان می دهد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو

دلتنگ شدی

پیشرفته

بررسی ویژگی های هیجان انگیز iOS 17 و macOS Sonoma

سپتامبر 13، 2023 ویکی استاوروپولو 0 نظرات
پیشرفته

کدهای بازخرید BGMI برای 13 سپتامبر: دریافت جوایز هیجان انگیز برای Battlegrounds Mobile India

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات
رسانه

ایسر XV242F: مانیتور گیمینگ جدید 540 هرتزی وارد بازار شد

سپتامبر 13، 2023 گابریل بوتا 0 نظرات
رسانه

آیفون 15 پرو: قیمت و در دسترس بودن

سپتامبر 13، 2023 رابرت اندرو 0 نظرات