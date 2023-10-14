زندگی شهری

پدیده طبیعی دیدنی: خورشید گرفتگی جزئی

A rare and awe-inspiring celestial event is set to take place in the Peace Country on Saturday morning (October 12) – a partial solar eclipse. Weather permitting, observers will have the opportunity to witness this remarkable spectacle sometime after 9 a.m.

The forecast from Environment Canada indicates a mix of sun and cloud, which provides hope for optimal viewing conditions. As the moon positions itself between the Earth and the sun, viewers will marvel at the mesmerizing sight of a bright halo surrounding the silhouette of the moon.

Astronomers classify this particular event as an “annular solar eclipse.” This classification is based on the positioning of the moon in relation to the Earth and sun. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is farthest from the Earth, resulting in a striking visual effect where the moon appears as a darkened blot against the sun’s brilliance.

Enthusiasts and photographers alike are eagerly anticipating this remarkable event. It serves as a reminder of the incredible wonders and awe-inspiring phenomena that occur in the universe.

Stay connected to weather updates and be sure to take the necessary precautions to safely observe the partial solar eclipse. Remember to protect your eyes by using certified eclipse glasses or alternative viewing methods, such as pinhole projectors.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the breathtaking beauty of a partial solar eclipse!

